Police file chargesheet against 5 in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

SHILLONG: In a major development in the sensational Sohra honeymoon murder case, police have filed a 790-page chargesheet against five prime accused, including the victim’s wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi. The chargesheet was submitted before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Sohra Sub-Division Court on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem, confirmed that substantial material evidence and enclosures have been presented along with the chargesheet.

The case dates back to May 2025, when Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam travelled to Shillong for their honeymoon. On May 26, both were reported missing, triggering a massive search operation involving Sohra Police, Special Operation Team, SDRF, trekking groups, and local volunteers. Raja’s body was later recovered on June 2 from a gorge near Wei Sawdong.

Investigations revealed that Sonam was allegedly in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha, and together they conspired with three others to eliminate Raja under the pretext of a honeymoon. The crime was executed at Arliang Riat Kunongrim, Umblai, in Sonam’s presence.

The five primary accused named in the chargesheet are: Sonam Raghuvanshi; Raj Singh Kushwaha; Vishal Singh Chauhan; Aakash Singh Rajput and Aanand Kurmi

All have been booked under Sections 103(1), 238(a), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Additionally, three more individuals — Lokendra Tomar, Balla Ahirwar, and Shilom James — were arrested from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly destroying evidence. Police have stated that a supplementary chargesheet will be filed against them upon receipt of additional forensic reports.

