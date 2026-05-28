Meghalaya: Bank of Baroda Opens Phygital Branch in Shillong

SHILLONG: Reinforcing its commitment to customer-centric innovation and inclusive banking, Bank of Baroda-India's international bank- inaugurated its new-age phygital branch in Shillong, Meghalaya.

The branch was formally inaugurated by Lal Singh, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda, in the presence of Dr. B.D.R. Tiwari, (IAS) Commissioner; Secretary, Government of Meghalaya. The event was also graced by Shiba Pada Nayak, General Manager; Zonal Head - North Eastern States Zone; C. M. Tripathy, General Manager - HRM; R. K. Goel, General Manager - MSME Banking; Shri Punit Mishra, AGM; In-charge - Rajbhasha; Parliamentary Committee; Shri Diwakar Jha, Regional Head - Guwahati; and Ms. Lakyntiew Riti, Branch Head - Shillong along with other senior officials of the Bank, its valued customers and members of the local community.

The launch of the Shillong Phygital Branch marks another milestone in Bank of Baroda's digital transformation journey, combining the convenience of advanced digital banking with the warmth and trust of personalized human interaction, a press release said.

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