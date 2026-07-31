Meghalaya Bans Felicitation of CM, Ministers at Government Events

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has barred the felicitation of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, ministers, and other state dignitaries at official government programs, directing departments to instead recognise members of the public in an effort to make such events more citizen-centric, officials said on Thursday. The directive was issued through a circular by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms (A) Department and came into effect immediately.

According to the order, no felicitation ceremonies shall be organised for the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, ministers, or any other state dignitaries during programs hosted by the state government. The circular, signed by Secretary Isawanda Laloo, said the only exception would be official functions attended by a Union Minister or a foreign dignitary, where customary protocol may require such ceremonial recognition.

In a significant shift from existing practice, the government has instructed all administrative departments to honour two or three members of the public at every official program instead of political or government functionaries. The circular further stated that the selected citizens may also be invited to address the gathering briefly, wherever the organisers consider appropriate. The government has directed all administrative departments to strictly implement the new guidelines with immediate effect and ensure that future state-sponsored events adhere to the revised protocol.

The decision is aimed at reducing ceremonial formalities involving public representatives and senior government officials while placing greater emphasis on recognising the contributions of ordinary citizens. Officials said the move is intended to make government programmes more people-oriented by giving public recognition to individuals from different walks of life who have made meaningful contributions to society or their communities.

The revised protocol is also expected to streamline official events by limiting time spent on ceremonial proceedings and allowing greater focus on the programme's purpose and public participation. With the new directive now in force, government departments organising official functions across Meghalaya will be required to redesign event schedules in line with the latest instructions issued by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department. (IANS)

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