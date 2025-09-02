Meghalaya: Bernard Marak warns against state move to control GHADC departments

Correspondent

Shillong: Meghalaya BJP vice president and Tura MDC Bernard N. Marak has raised strong objections to the state government's alleged move to take over three major revenue-generating departments of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC)-major minerals, minor minerals, and motor vehicles-warning that it would weaken the council's autonomy.

Marak said the reforms announced by the state have caused serious apprehension. Citing Tourism Minister and government spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh's statement that financial assistance would not be a "blank cheque," he said, "This makes us believe something is happening. As representatives of the Autonomous District Council, we should not have anything to do with the state government. Otherwise, our autonomous powers will be diluted."

The BJP leader also questioned the state's sincerity in implementing the 2014 peace agreement signed with the ANVC and ANVC-B, which required the state to pay GHADC salaries until it became self-sufficient. "Had the state taken this up in 2015-16, there would not have been any backlog. The ongoing agitation started because salaries were not cleared. By November, the pending salaries will touch 45 months, amounting to Rs 275 crore. The CM's assurance to pay from November is welcome, but what about the backlog?" he asked.

Marak also opposed the state's reported plan to appoint a principal secretary to oversee GHADC finances.

Pointing to irregularities in revenue collection, he alleged large-scale discrepancies in mineral transportation.

Accusing the government of betraying Garo Hills, Marak said, "If these departments are handed over, it will be against the will of the people. A court order entitles GHADC to 60 percent of royalties from major minerals, but the state pays only 25 percent. How can the council sustain itself in such a situation?"

He further argued that the approach being taken by the state validates fears of a loss of autonomy. "Instead of strengthening district councils, the state is trying to make them dependent. This is not acceptable," he said. Expressing doubt over the government's assurances, Marak alleged that there may already be an undisclosed understanding.

On the ongoing employees' agitation, Marak said the protests would not end unless pending salaries are cleared. "The CM's assurance to pay from November is not enough. Employees believe pending salaries must be cleared first," he said.

