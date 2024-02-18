Meghalaya: Bike rally and flash mob organised in Shillong

Shillong: In a dynamic display of enthusiasm, the Department of Sports and Youth Af-fairs Government of Meghalaya today organised a series of promotional activities in Shillong, paving the way for the highly anticipated 4th edition of the Khelo India University Games.

The day kicked off with the vibrant "Starting Point—Kyndailad" event, setting the stage for an exhilarating line-up that included the flag-off of a thrilling bike rally and a mesmerising flash mob titled "Flash Mob."

The Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills district, Smt. R.M. Kurbah, took centre stage as she flagged off the bike rally and joined the electrifying flash mob, accompanied by other digni-taries.

Addressing the gathered crowd at Kyndailad, Smt. R.M. Kurbah expressed her excitement about the massive turnout, with more than 500 participants expected to participate in the forthcoming games. She passionately emphasised that the Khelo India University Games serve as a powerful catalyst, inspiring the youth to cultivate a deeper interest in sports.

Kurbah underscored the symbiotic relationship between sports and education, emphasising that the two must go hand in hand for the holistic development of individuals. She proclaimed that nurturing both sportsmanship and academic excellence is essential for creating well-rounded in-dividuals. The bike rally and flash mob were concluded at Ward's Lake with a live band performance by the Meghalaya Grassroot Music Project, a press release said.

