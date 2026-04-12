Meghalaya: BJP Backs SIR Ahead of Shillong By-Poll, Flags Illegal Influx Concern

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With the Shillong Lok Sabha by-election on the horizon, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday endorsed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, positioning it as a crucial mechanism to address concerns over illegal influx and electoral integrity in Meghalaya.

State BJP spokesperson M.H. Kharkrang said, "Influx has been an issue, and the central government is taking a serious stand on it." Welcoming the SIR, he told reporters, "The SIR is needed for voters who are not entitled to vote in Meghalaya," and suggested that the exercise be completed before the upcoming council polls in Garo Hills. He added that the SIR is "one of the ways and means to identify illegal immigrants."

Speaking on the political outlook, Kharkrang expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power in Assam. On the Shillong Lok Sabha seat, he said there are multiple aspirants and the party is yet to finalise its candidate. Looking ahead to the 2028 Assembly elections in Meghalaya, he asserted that the BJP is poised to secure a double-digit tally.

Kharkrang was speaking on the sidelines of the BJP Meghalaya Pradesh's 47th Foundation Day celebration held at the party's state office in Shillong, attended by legislators A.L. Hek and Sanbor Shullai along with other party leaders.

As part of the celebrations, the party felicitated eminent citizens of the state, followed by the recognition of distinguished karyakartas and a prize distribution ceremony for the inter-college speech competition and seminar.

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