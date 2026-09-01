Meghalaya: BJP Keeps Door Open as Nine UDP MLAs Fuel Switch Speculation

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The BJP is keeping its door open as speculation intensifies over a possible move by nine of the United Democratic Party's 12 MLAs to the BJP, a development that, if it materialises, could trigger a significant realignment of Meghalaya's ruling coalition and reshape the State's political arithmetic ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

Senior BJP legislator and National Executive member A.L. Hek said the party is ready to welcome leaders from across the political spectrum, including sitting and former legislators, while making it clear that any decision on the reported move by UDP legislators would rest with the BJP's central leadership.

"I am ready to welcome from day one, not only UDP but anybody who wants to join the party. Our door is open for anybody. We welcome into our party not only the sitting MLAs but also former MLAs. Any leader who wants to join the BJP, the door is open."

Asked whether there was any move by nine UDP legislators to join the BJP, Hek said the State unit would not have the final say on the matter. "It will be only the national leaders who will be in a position to reply. For Meghalaya State, every decision has to be taken by the BJP national leadership."

Hek also indicated that the BJP would have no objection to other legislators joining the party or assuming leadership responsibilities, provided such a move strengthens the organisation.

"We have no problem with other MLAs joining and taking over the leadership of the party as long as it strengthens the party. We want the party to be strong; we don't have a problem with anybody coming forward and taking over the leadership."

Reiterating that the final decision would be taken at the national level, Hek said the State BJP would have little role in determining such an arrangement.

"The decision will be taken by the central leadership. We have nothing to do with the State BJP. All decisions have to be taken either by the NDA Chairman or the national leadership."

Amid the political buzz, Hek also ruled out any immediate travel to Delhi or Guwahati in connection with the developments.

"No, immediately I am not going to Delhi or Guwahati."

Hek sought to attribute the reported interest in the BJP to what he described as the party's growing popular support.

"So many people now want to join BJP. If the support of the people is not there, then how will they come and join BJP?"

On reports of negotiations with UDP legislators, he suggested that any discussions were being handled at the highest level.

"It is being done at the high level. National party leaders will take a call on that."

Projecting the BJP's long-term electoral ambition in Meghalaya, Hek said the party is eyeing the State's top political prize in the 2028 Assembly elections.

"In 2028, it will be a BJP-led Government. You see, in 2028, it will be a BJP-led Government in Meghalaya."

On speculation involving the opposition Trinamool Congress, Hek said the BJP's central leadership would take the final call.

The UDP has 12 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly, and a move involving nine legislators could dramatically alter the party's legislative standing and strengthen the BJP's bargaining position within the ruling coalition. It could also deepen the UDP's internal crisis, unsettle existing coalition equations and accelerate the BJP's bid to emerge as a major force in Meghalaya ahead of 2028.

For now, the timing and scale of any political shift remain uncertain.

Also Read: Tripura CM Manik Saha Stresses Alternative Jobs, Women’s Empowerment for Self-Reliance