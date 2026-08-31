Meghalaya: BJP Keeps Fingers Crossed as Nine UDP MLAs Fuel Merger Buzz

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The BJP is keeping its fingers crossed as sketchy details emerging on Sunday appear to offer a clearer picture of the reported movement of nine United Democratic Party MLAs. The bigger question, however, is whether the reported merger will ultimately materialise — and, if so, when? According to reports, a few of the legislators travelled to Delhi via Kolkata last night, while some stayed back in Guwahati and left for Delhi this morning. Others are expected to travel to the national capital by evening.

Amid the reported movement, UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh reportedly also rushed to Delhi last evening, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding political developments.

However, uncertainty continues to surround the reported move, with the BJP maintaining a cautious stance. A BJP source said it would be difficult to say at this stage whether the move was actually happening. According to the source, the situation would remain unclear until all nine UDP MLAs reached Delhi.

The exact date and time of any proposed meeting are also not known, adding to the political suspense. “Until and unless all the nine UDP MLAs reach Delhi, the exact date and time of the meeting is not known. Things are not clear till now,” the BJP source said. For now, the reported merger remains unconfirmed, leaving the political suspense centred on whether the numbers will translate into an actual realignment and, crucially, how soon.

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