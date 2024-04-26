Meghalaya: BJP Minister Downplays Fear of Electoral Backfire in Meghalaya, Amid Blame Game

SHILLONG: In the turmoil of the recent political landscape of Meghalaya's Lok Sabha election, Cabinet Minister and eminent BJP figure Alexander L. Hek stepped forward and addressed growing anxieties about the party's alliance with the National People's Party (NPP).

Hek speaking with media expressed BJP's endorsement of NPP in Meghalaya adheres to directives from the party's central leadership. Hek emphasized this point. Ignoring anxieties of potential electoral backlash, he justified decision. He highlighted identical alliances made by BJP with various national partners.

“It cannot be a blunder as the support was extended to the NDA partners not only in Meghalaya but with different partners throughout the country,” Hek said.

Accused of internal discord. Reports suggest BJP workers might have defied directives during election. Hek maintained that one can't easily ascertain such facts. Moreover, he addressed grievances about logistical support. Election happened under NPP symbol. Therefore, the NPP had to manage logistical arrangements.

However, in spite of Hek's assurances, internal disagreement continues to boil within BJP ranks. A number of disgruntled BJP leaders in Meghalaya have publicly criticised state leadership. They question the party's manoeuvring during Lok Sabha polls.

It has been speculated that BJP's decision not to contest in Meghalaya originated from worries. There were concerns about tainted leaders in state unit. On the other hand, the National People's Party (NPP) encounters its own election-related worries. Post-poll evaluation has reportedly led to rising concerns within the party. It appears that NPP's alliance with BJP may present obstacles for its candidates. This is particularly true for Agatha Sangma.

Leaders of the Congress raised objections. Particular notice is given to Lok Sabha poll nominee. He hails from the Tura parliamentary seat. Saleng Sangma, the nominee, is engrossed in a few apprehensions. Among them are the Citizenship Amendment Act and Uniform Civil Code.