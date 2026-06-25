Meghalaya: BJP rules out poaching NPP MLAs, says destabilising MDA would be unethical

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya BJP president Rikman G. Momin on Wednesday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not attempt to poach legislators from its alliance partner, the National People’s Party (NPP), nor encourage ruling party MLAs to join the saffron camp. He maintained that destabilising the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government would be “very much unethical”.

He also claimed that, at present, even legislators from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are not in touch with the BJP, amid continuing speculation over possible political realignments ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

The remarks come despite earlier claims by the State BJP that some sitting legislators were in contact with the party leadership and could join the BJP before the next Assembly polls.

Addressing the issue, Momin said, “I cannot reveal how many sitting legislators are in touch with the BJP. We cannot break the NPP because it is our alliance partner. We want to work for the people of Meghalaya, so disturbing the MDA government would be very much unethical. It would be unwise to do that because we are allies and are working happily with the government. The government is trying to bring many projects into the State.”

Referring to speculation surrounding political leaders, he added, “Right now, no one from the TMC is in touch with the BJP, nor is anyone from the NPP. There has always been speculation. Since 2023, there has been speculation that Dr Mukul Sangma would join, but that has not happened so far.”

The statement comes against the backdrop of recurring rumours of legislators switching sides, particularly following reports that some elected representatives have remained in touch with the BJP leadership in the State.

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