Shantanu Thakur Calls for Stronger Outreach to Boost BJP’s Presence in Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur on Friday said a communication deficit, rather than organisational weakness, was limiting the BJP's growth in Meghalaya and expressed confidence that the party could secure a double-digit tally in the 2028 Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, Thakur said Meghalaya's difficult terrain posed challenges to political outreach and dissemination of information about Central government initiatives. He said BJP workers were working tirelessly to build support across the State.

Drawing parallels with West Bengal, Thakur said the BJP had overcome similar challenges there by convincing people about the performance of the NDA government and added that the same could be replicated in Meghalaya.

He also said political loyalties in the Christian-majority State would take time to change but maintained that the BJP would strengthen its position in the coming years.

Highlighting the Centre's focus on the Northeast over the past 12 years, Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to the development of every State in the region and expressed satisfaction with the implementation of Centrally sponsored schemes in Meghalaya.

Meghalaya BJP president Rikman G. Momin, party spokesperson M. Kharkrang and other party leaders also attended the press conference.

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