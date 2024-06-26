Tripura Police Arrest Two, Seize Heroin Worth Rs 2 Crore in Dharmanagar

AGARTALA: Tripura Police made significant breakthrough in fight against drug trafficking on Wednesday. June 26 saw the arrest of two individuals. There was seizure of heroin worth Rs 2 crore. Acting on tip-off police intercepted vehicle in Dharmanagar sub-division of North district. They discovered 17 pouches containing over 200 grams of heroin.

Bhanupada Chakraborty, Superintendent of Police (SP) of North district detailed the operation. "Based on information, we intercepted vehicle in Dharmanagar. Upon searching it we discovered 17 pouches containing over 200 grams of heroin. The estimated market value is over Rs 2 crore," stated the SP.

The suspects Javed Ali (30) and Joydul Hossain (30), both residents of Boxanagar in Sepahijala district. They were immediately taken into custody. Preliminary investigations revealed the duo transported the heroin from Mizoram. The plan was to smuggle it into Khowai.

"We seized the vehicle. During preliminary investigation suspects disclosed they had transported the heroin from Mizoram. The intention was smuggling it into Khowai," Chakraborty added.

The police operation highlights ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies in Tripura to curb drug trafficking in region. Seizure of such large quantity of heroin is a significant blow. The drug smuggling networks operating in the Northeast have suffered greatly. The successful operation came from meticulous planning. Swift action followed the tip-off.

The arrested individuals are currently being interrogated. The aim is to uncover further details about smuggling network and potential accomplices. Authorities are hopeful that this will lead to more arrests. They aim to help dismantle the drug trafficking ring.

The incident underscores importance of community cooperation. Timely intelligence is crucial in combating menace of drug trafficking. The police have reiterated their commitment to continue their crackdown on drug smuggling. They aim to ensure safety and well-being of citizens of Tripura.