Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) classes X and XII Arts results out

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A total of 55.80 percent students passed the Class X, Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination which was announced by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) on Friday.

This year's pass percentage was better than that of 2023, which recorded 51.93 percent. Out of the 54134 candidates who appeared, 30207 passed the SSLC examination.

Anuj Chetry of Sherwood School, Tura claimed the first position with 575 marks, the second position went to Aleytheia Syiemlieh of St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School, Shillong with 574 marks. Congenial Kharsahnoh of Christian Academy, Shillong got the third position with 571 marks.

West Jaintia Hills recorded the highest pass percentage with 78.34 percent, East Khasi Hills district recorded 77.09 percent and Eastern West Khasi Hills district recorded 72.65 pass percentage.

The five districts of Garo Hills recorded a poor pass percentage - North Garo Hills district recorded the lowest pass percentage in the state with 23.88 percent, South West Garo Hills district recorded 28.41 pass percentage, South Garo Hills recorded 35.26 percent, East Garo Hills district recorded 39.95 pass percentage and West Garo Hills district recorded 42.66 pass percentage.

Meanwhile, in the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination class XII Arts stream results, 79.76 percent passed the examination. A total of 27374 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 21833 passed the class XII Arts stream conducted by the MBOSE.

Menangmankhraw Kharkongor of St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong and Gaurav Bharali of St. Edmund's Higher Secondary School, Shillong secured joint first position with 468 marks, Tanisha Das of Don Bosco College (Hr. Sec. Section), Tura stood second with 451 marks while Salseng also of Don Bosco College (Higher Secondary Section), Tura secured the third position with 450 marks.

