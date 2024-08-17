Guwahati: BSF ADG Ravi Gandhi Reviews Operational Preparedness and Security on Indo-Bangladesh Border

Guwahati: The Additional Director General, (ADG) Ravi Gandhi, of the Border Security Force's (BSF) Eastern Command conducted a comprehensive review of the operational preparedness and security scenario along the Indo-Bangladesh international border during his four-day visit to the BSF Guwahati Frontier's area of responsibility.

ADG Gandhi, who heads the committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs to monitor the current situation on the Indo-BD border, was briefed by Inspector General (IG) Makrand Deouskar and senior staff officers on the current security challenges and measures being taken to combat them. He also visited Border Outposts (BOPs) along the border, interacted with field commanders, and assessed the operational preparedness to counter any threats.

ADG Gandhi praised the tireless efforts and dedication of BSF personnel in safeguarding the nation's borders and commended the Guwahati Frontier's initiatives in controlling crime along the Indo-Bangladesh border. He reiterated the BSF's commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the nation, particularly in light of the challenges arising from the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, and urged all personnel to remain vigilant, stated a press release.

