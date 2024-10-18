BSF Meghalaya apprehends Bangladeshi smuggler with sugar near International Border

SHILLONG: Border Security Force has apprehended a Bangladeshi involved in the smuggling of sugar to Bangladesh along the International Border in the East Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya.

The BSF said that on October 15, alert troops of the 4th Battalion BSF observed suspicious movement near the International Border involving some Bangladeshi smugglers carrying head loads. When challenged by the BSF, one smuggler, identified as Muhammad Hussain Ahmad, a resident of Sylhet District, Bangladesh, was apprehended with bags of sugar, while the others managed to escape, taking advantage of the thick vegetation and undulating terrain, said the BSF.

The apprehended individual, along with the seized items, was handed over to Pynursla Police Station for further legal action, BSF said. On October 13, BSF Meghalaya thwarted cattle smuggling attempts by rescuing 27 cattle (oxen and buffaloes) from the International Border. BSF had said, “In its continuous efforts to curb cattle smuggling, the vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya successfully thwarted cattle smuggling attempts by rescuing 27 cattle (oxen and buffaloes) from the International Border of Meghalaya in the last 24 hours. These cattle were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh through the border areas of the West Jaintia Hills and East Khasi Hills districts of Meghalaya.”

Acting on specific information, the troops of the 4th Battalion BSF conducted special operations near the International Border.

During these operations, the BSF managed to seize 27 cattle that were concealed in a jungle area near the border, intended for smuggling into Bangladesh, the BSF said. The seized cattle were handed over to the concerned police station for further action. (ANI)

Also Read: BSF Thwarts Cattle and Sugar Smuggling Attempts in Meghalaya

Also Watch: