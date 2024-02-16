Meghalaya: Brief Budget Session Commences, Focus on Coal Mining

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced that coal mining is set to resume in Meghalaya after nine long years. He stated that that the Union Ministry of Coal has approved mining leases for four license applicants, paving the way for the start of scientific mining.

The Chief Minister stated that this approach aims to ensure minimal environmental impact through sustainable and legally compliant extraction procedures.

He reassured that the mining would adhere to scientific procedures, ensuring minimal environmental impact through sustainable and legally compliant extraction methods.

The chief minister stated that as part of scientific mining, the reclamation of coal mining areas and the use of advanced technologies such as remote assessment, aerial surveys, and 3D modeling would be prioritized, significantly mitigating environmental impact.