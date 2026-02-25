Meghalaya cabinet approves IIPHS Bill 2026 for State University status

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Indian Institute of Public Health Shillong (IIPHS) Bill 2026, paving the way for the premier public health institute to be granted State University status in a move aimed at bolstering research, capacity building and institutional autonomy in the healthcare sector across the Northeast.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, signalling the government's intent to strengthen the region's public health framework through a research-driven academic institution.

With university status, the IIPHS - currently the only public health institute in the region - will be empowered to award degrees to public health graduates and scholars, significantly enhancing its academic mandate and autonomy. The upgradation is expected to enable the institution to expand its role in research, training and evidence-based healthcare interventions while supporting the state in building a robust public health workforce.

Announcing the cabinet decision, Health Minister Wailadmiki Shylla said, "This will be a kind of important institution for the whole North East, it can really build the public health cadre not just for the state but for the whole North East."

The minister underscored the institute's contributions in areas such as Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training, research on vaccine hesitancy and behavioural healthcare, highlighting its growing relevance in shaping policy and strengthening healthcare delivery systems.

"It's more of a research University…we can really guide the healthcare functionally, we can take public health actions," he said.

