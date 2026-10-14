Meghalaya Cabinet Approves School Complex Rules to Streamline Admissions

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SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved the Meghalaya School Education School Complex Rules, 2026, to link primary schools with nearby secondary and higher secondary institutions, aiming to simplify admissions and reduce repeated paperwork as students progress through school.

Announcing the decision after a Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the state's school structure often created admission difficulties, as the number of institutions declined at higher levels of education.

Meghalaya has 9,244 lower primary schools, 2,396 upper primary schools, 1,755 secondary schools and 532 higher secondary schools.

Sangma said students often had to complete admission procedures multiple times, including in Classes I, VI, IX and XI, making the process inconvenient and contributing to admission bottlenecks.

Under the new framework, lower and upper primary schools will be linked with nearby secondary and higher secondary institutions designated as nodal schools. The arrangement aims to facilitate transitions, including from Class V to VI and Class VIII to IX, without requiring students to repeatedly complete admission formalities or submit transfer certificates.

The Chief Minister clarified that participation would be voluntary and would not interfere with the functioning or decision-making powers of schools. The government would approach institutions willing to join the initiative.

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