Meghalaya cabinet approves transfer of 273.41 acres of MeECL land for tourism development

SHILLONG: In a significant move to boost tourism infrastructure across Meghalaya, the State Cabinet on Friday approved the transfer of 273.41 acres of unutilized land owned by the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) and its subsidiaries to the Department of Tourism. This strategic decision aims to monetize idle government land and repurpose it for high-impact tourism projects under a lease and revenue-sharing model.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, while addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, emphasized the importance of inter-departmental collaboration to realise the government’s vision for the tourism sector. “I will brief you on two major ones — these are repurposing of MeECL land, and I have mentioned in my earlier briefings the move to further enhance and upscale the tourism sector needs the support of the line departments,” Lyngdoh stated.

“Today I am happy to share with you that in order to monetize the unutilized land of MeECL and its subsidiaries, the government has approved its use for tourism development projects on a lease and revenue-sharing basis,” he said.

Lyngdoh confirmed that the Cabinet had given its clearance for the proposal. “The Cabinet today cleared the proposal whereby the power department, through MeECL, has decided to part with 273.41 acres of land and lease it to the Department of Tourism,” he announced.

The lease agreement will be executed in accordance with government policy. The land will initially be leased for a period of 60 years, with the option to extend it by an additional 30 years.

“This land will now be used for the development of various tourism projects,” the tourism minister added, highlighting the government’s commitment to transforming Meghalaya into a major tourism hub by utilizing its unused resources effectively.

