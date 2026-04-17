Meghalaya Cabinet clears historic ordinance granting official status to Khasi and Garo

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Thursday took a landmark linguistic policy decision, approving an ordinance that elevates Khasi and Garo to the status of official languages alongside English, a move aimed at reshaping governance, expanding opportunities for youth, and strengthening the State's push for inclusion of indigenous languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Announcing the decision after chairing the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said, "Today, the Cabinet has made, I should say, a historic and very important decision which will impact the overall functioning as well as opportunities that will open, especially for the youth of our State, and also help in promoting our languages." He informed that the Cabinet has passed the Meghalaya Official Languages Ordinance, 2026, repealing the Meghalaya State Language Act, 2005, thereby formally recognising Khasi and Garo as official languages of the State in addition to English.

"The main point is that from now on, apart from English, Khasi and Garo languages will also become official languages of the State," he said, adding that the decision would facilitate the use of these languages in government communications and administrative processes. The Chief Minister further stated, "With this very important and landmark decision, this will facilitate the process of allowing Khasi and Garo languages to be used in most government communications. In due course of time-and when I say due course, I mean very shortly-necessary amendments will be made to relevant Acts, namely the Meghalaya State Legislature (Continuance of English Language) Act, 1980. Once amended, it will also enable our legislators to speak and debate in Khasi and Garo, apart from English, even during Assembly sessions."

He also underscored the broader implications for education and recruitment, noting that the decision would pave the way for conducting examinations in Khasi and Garo in addition to English. "This decision will also pave the way for different important examinations to be held not only in English but also in our local languages, namely Garo and Khasi. This will not happen immediately; the process will take some time. Certain decisions will be easier to implement, while others will require logistical arrangements, manpower, infrastructure, and the creation of rules. But, as I said, the decision today will allow all of these things to fall into place," he said.

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