Meghalaya Cabinet meets under Cherry Blossoms at Ward’s Lake

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Set against the emerald canopy of Shillong and beneath the soft blush of cherry blossoms, Meghalaya on Wednesday held a rare and visually stunning Cabinet meeting at the iconic Ward’s Lake — a setting that transformed routine governance into a moment of poetic administration. For perhaps the first time, the state government convened its Cabinet in the heart of the city’s most picturesque public space, turning one section of the lake into a high-security zone while the other remained open for visitors soaking in the beauty of the morning.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, speaking about the significance of the venue, said, “We had a very special Cabinet meeting today. As you can see, we are here at Ward’s Lake, Shillong, and this is the venue of the programme that we had for the Japanese Arena during the cherry blossom festival, which continued into the Lit Fest and will continue into other aspects of our culture and tradition, which will be showcased in the next couple of weeks, moving forward into Christmas. Therefore, we thought that it is most appropriate to have a Cabinet meeting right here at this venue to get a feel of the entire festival and, at the same time, allow the Cabinet to be part of these festivals and the programmes that we have. So, it is a very special Cabinet meeting.”

The meeting — framed by rippling waters, manicured gardens, and the city’s signature crisp air — underscored the government’s push to integrate governance with cultural celebration, while highlighting Meghalaya’s natural charm as a living backdrop to policymaking.

