Meghalaya Cabinet Introduces Skill Learning in Schools

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Cabinet on Friday took a decisive step to transform school education in the state by approving the introduction of Community-Integrated Skill Learning (CISL) as a structured component for students from Classes VI to X. The move aims to make Health and Physical Education—a subject traditionally confined to textbooks and theoretical knowledge—more experiential, meaningful, and directly linked to students’ real-life skills and community practices. Under the new system, students will now be encouraged to learn practical skills rooted in their family or community background, combining academic assessment with hands-on learning that prepares them for productive futures. Chairing the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “A proposal for the introduction of CISL as a structured, curricular component for Class VI to Class X. As you’re aware, there is a component for our physical and health education as one of the components, as a sixth subject in the curriculum for Classes VI to X. And that particular curriculum is very much restricted to different books and different information regarding health and physical activities and so on and so forth. Today, we have decided in the cabinet that in that particular subject, we will introduce a component of community-integrated skill learning. This is a very innovative proposal that has come from the Education Department.”

He further explained, “What we intend to do is put 50% of the marks for the student in that particular subject—in this case, Health and Physical Education—on connecting with one skill or multiple skills that he or she would like to do. That could be a skill being practiced in their family. For example, if the mother is into baking, the child would be encouraged to learn that skill from her; if the father is a blacksmith or a farmer, the child would be asked to develop and learn that skill. This has multiple aspects. The child learns skills of productive use for the future; it ensures continuity in family occupations, though it is not mandatory; and it fosters positive social interaction within families, as children engage with parents to learn these skills for their marks. All of these factors have been carefully considered, and we have decided to introduce this CISL section as a structured curricular component for Classes VI to X.”

