Meghalaya government seeks court nod for fresh review of education scam cases

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has clarified that the reinstatement of nearly 140 teachers linked to the state’s controversial education scam was strictly based on judicial directions and thorough administrative scrutiny. Highlighting the legal sensitivity of the matter, he stressed that the government cannot take unilateral decisions and is now seeking judicial clearance to review remaining cases.

Sangma explained that the initial reinstatement followed a court-mandated review, which concluded that about 140 teachers were not directly involved in the scam. “The court gave us the option, and we conducted a detailed examination. Based on our findings, those teachers were reinstated,” he said.

The process did not end there. A subsequent judicial directive prompted another round of scrutiny at the Chief Secretary level, leading to the reinstatement of a few additional teachers. Each step, he emphasized, was undertaken strictly at the behest of the judiciary and reviewed at the highest administrative level.

The Chief Minister said the government is now seeking a similar legal mandate to consider the remaining cases. “We are asking the Supreme Court or High Court to give us clearance so we can review these cases again. If there are genuine cases where teachers acted improperly, we will take appropriate action,” he stated, stressing that all decisions must be grounded in law due to the multiple legal aspects involved.

Sangma also reassured teachers that the government remains in regular contact with them. “We are in touch with the teachers; they have met me a couple of times. We are exploring options to move forward, and I have asked the Chief Secretary to examine possible solutions,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks underline the careful, legally guided approach the state government is taking in resolving the fallout of the education scam, balancing judicial mandates with administrative review and ongoing engagement with affected teachers.

