Meghalaya: Cabinet reshuffle looms large as CM Sangma prepares to recast power equations

Correspondent

SHILLONG: All eyes will be on Raj Bhavan at 5 pm Tuesday when Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma moves to redraw Meghalaya’s political chessboard with a sweeping cabinet reshuffle that could unseat as many as eight ministers. The high-voltage shake-up, according to top sources, is aimed at recalibrating the fragile Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0 and stamping Sangma’s authority over an increasingly restless coalition.

Four NPP ministers, two from the UDP, and one each from the BJP and HSPDP are likely to be replaced in what insiders call a ruthless exercise in “political arithmetic and coalition management”.

Speculation is rife that Rakkam A. Sangma and A.T. Mondal may give way to Brening Sangma and Marthon J. Sangma, while Ampareen Lyngdoh could be dropped for Sosthenes Sohtun. UDP heavyweights Kyrmen Shylla and Paul Lyngdoh may be replaced by Metbah Lyngdoh and Lahkmen Rymbui, while BJP’s A.L. Hek is tipped to make way for Sanbor Shullai. HSPDP’s Shakliar Warjri, insiders say, could be substituted by Methodius Dkhar.

Analysts stress the churn is more than portfolio redistribution—it signals Sangma’s determination to silence dissent, rewire coalition equations, and tighten his grip on governance. TD Shira is tipped for the chairmanship of the State Planning Board, though sources maintain that “either Marthon or TD Shira will get the cabinet berth.”

By sundown, the Raj Bhavan shake-up is expected to redraw Meghalaya’s power lines and recast the political script of the Sangma regime.

