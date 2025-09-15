Meghalaya CM Sangma’s cabinet reshuffle sparks off churning of coalition equations

Correspondent

Shillong: Political circles in Meghalaya are abuzz with speculation as Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma prepares for a likely sweeping cabinet reshuffle that threatens to unseat at least eight ministers, in what observers decode as a high-stakes manoeuvre to recalibrate the power matrix within the ruling coalition. Initially scheduled for Monday evening, the reshuffle has now been deferred following an unforeseen incident, heightening suspense and triggering an intense churn across party lines.

According to highly placed sources, five ministers from the National People’s Party are likely to brace for the axe, alongside one each from the Bharatiya Janata Party, the United Democratic Party, and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party. The names doing the rounds include NPP’s Rakkam A. Sangma, Marcuise N. Marak, and A.T. Mondal, who may be replaced by Brening Sangma, Marthon J. Sangma, and IAN Botham K. Sangma respectively. Comingone Ymbon is tipped to make way for Wailadmiki Shylla, while Ampareen Lyngdoh could be replaced either by Banteidor Lyngdoh or Gavin Miguel Mylliem. Among coalition partners, UDP’s Kyrmen Shylla may be replaced by Metbah Lyngdoh, BJP legislator A.L. Hek by Sanbor Shullai, and HSPDP’s Shakliar Warjri by Methodius Dkhar. Sources further revealed, “T.D. Shira, former deputy speaker from Resubelpara constituency, may not get a cabinet berth as expected earlier. However, if Shira gets in, then Marthon may not get.” Chances are there that T.D. Shira will get the post of Chairman of the State Planning Board.

The speculation acquired further weight after two sitting NPP ministers, when approached, admitted with candour, “I am out of the cabinet.” Analysts note that the move is less about arithmetic and more about political calculus—neutralising dissent, rewarding loyalists, and striking a precarious balance between coalition compulsions and governance priorities. In a parallel development, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh is widely expected to be handed the additional Education portfolio, a signal of the Chief Minister’s balancing act within the coalition’s fragile framework.

Yet, Conrad Sangma has remained characteristically guarded, refusing to either confirm or deny the imminent shake-up. “I’ll share everything with you when the time comes. So, Assembly session going on, so let us complete the session,” he remarked, keeping his cards close to his chest. For party insiders, the reshuffle, though unsettling for some incumbents, is being politically decoded as a strategic assertion of authority by the Chief Minister. Far from destabilising the coalition, it is seen as a calibrated effort to consolidate control, accommodate allies, and strengthen the government’s hand as it crosses the halfway mark of its tenure.

