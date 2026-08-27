Meghalaya Cabinet Tightens Migrant Worker Rules, Clarifies Powers and Penalties

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday amended the rules for the Meghalaya Identification, Registration, Safety, and Security of Migrant Workers, incorporating the observations made by the Governor and providing clarity on the definition of officers and the procedure for implementing the Act.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, "In the new provisions where the Governor had made some observations, those amendments have now been included. At the same time, there are certain more aspects of clarity needed in terms of the definition of officers and the procedure of how they will implement this particular Act. Those needed more clarity and definition, so we have gone deep down into all aspects of the concerned officials who can go and conduct inspections, how these inspections will be done, the different powers they have, and what actions they can take-all of these aspects have been clarified."

"And also, as I said, the fines, imprisonment, and legal actions to be taken have been given more clarity in these particular rules. Again, we will be calling all the concerned officials at the grassroots level who will be implementing this, we will be calling them for a training session, necessary and necessary training will be given to them," he added.

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