Meghalaya Cabinet to Table Reservation Report in Budget Session

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Friday approved the tabling of the Expert Committee Report on the State Reservation Policy during the upcoming Budget Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, scheduled from February 16 to February 27, 2026. The report will be placed before the House to allow discussion on its recommendations.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, after a Cabinet retreat at Mawkasiang, said the members held a “threadbare discussion” on the findings before deciding on the procedure for presenting the report. He clarified that the report will be made public only after it is discussed in the Assembly.

“Once we receive the Governor’s assent and the session commences, we will place the Expert Committee’s report before the House for a detailed deliberation. The public release will follow this legislative process,” CM Conrad Sangma said, noting that this approach ensures all representatives have the opportunity to examine the report.

The Cabinet has submitted a proposal to the Governor to convene the Budget Session in mid-February, providing a formal platform to address the issue.

The announcement comes amid requests from the Voice of the People’s Party (VPP) for immediate disclosure of the report, with the party cautioning that delays could lead to protests. By scheduling the discussion during the Budget Session, the government intends to manage the matter through established legislative procedures.

