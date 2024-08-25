Meghalaya: Candlelight vigil held against rape and murder of “ABHAYA” in Kolkata

Shillong: In response to the tragic incident involving the rape and murder of “ABHAYA” in Kolkata, Art Living Shillong organized a candlelight vigil at Police Bazaar on August 22. The event aimed to express solidarity with the nation and honour the memory of the young doctor. The vigil, attended by concerned citizens, activists, and members of the community, served as a platform to raise awareness about the urgent need for safety,justice, and accountability. Participants held candles, observed a moment of silence, and shared their grief and outrage. The event received due approval from local authorities, emphasizing the significance of community-led initiatives in addressing social issues. Art Living Shillong remains committed to fostering dialogue, promoting empathy, and advocating for a safer society.

During the vigil, attendees also discussed actionable steps to create safer environments for women. Suggestions included increased street lighting, self-defence workshops, and community watch programs. Art Living Shillong plans to collaborate with other organizations to implement these measures and contribute to a safer city, stated a press release.

