Meghalaya cement manufacturers warn freight hike may destabilize market

SHILLONG: Meghalaya's cement manufacturers have informed the state government that the 16-day strike by the Meghalaya Commercial Truck Owners and Drivers Association between October 27 and November 11 severely disrupted the movement of cement and clinker from the Jaintia Hills cluster.

In a memorandum submitted to the Deputy Chief Ministers, the Jaintia Hills Cement Manufacturers Association said plants reduced production, accumulated unsold stock and incurred financial losses, while supply to builders and retailers was affected.

The manufacturers stated that after the strike ended, trucker associations demanded an increase in freight rates from Rs 7 per tonne-kilometre to Rs 9 per tonne-kilometre. They said companies already paid about 35 per cent above prevailing market rates and warned that the proposed hike would make logistics costs unsustainable and lead to higher cement prices.

The memorandum cited representations from more than 100 cement dealers raising concerns that the increase would affect homebuilders, contractors and public works. It also referred to regulatory provisions, noting that any formal notification of the revised rate would require legal scrutiny.

The manufacturers urged the government to ensure market-aligned freight pricing and prevent future disruptions, while encouraging concerns to be resolved through dialogue rather than stoppages, stated a press release.

