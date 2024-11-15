Meghalaya: Centre extends five-year ban on HNLC over violent and secessionist activities

SHILLONG: Another five-year ban has been extended on separatist outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), operating in Meghalaya, as it continues to indulge in violent and secessionist activities.

An official notification issued by the ministry stated that HNLC was continuously indulging in acts of intimidation and violence mostly targeting civilians to extort money for its operations. The outfit had also kept links with other insurgent organizations operating in Northeast India to further its agenda through extortion and threats.

Between November 16, 2019 and June 30, 2024, HNLC was involved in as many as 48 criminal cases including blasts and planting of explosives. During this period, 73 of its members were arrested while three others surrendered to the authorities in Meghalaya.

It was formally recommended by the Government of Meghalaya to declare it an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967. The Centre, after this assessment of the situation, agreed with it when it declared that the activities of the HNLC posed a serious threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

Consequently, the central government, relying on its authority under the UAPA declared the HNLC and all its factions, wings, and front organizations as unlawful.

However, this is an extension of the ban following the HNLC having held peace talks with both the central and state governments last year. However, this group has withdrawn from the negotiation in January 2024, blaming the failure of the government to consider addressing core demands of the group.