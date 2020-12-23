Meghalaya: Centre releases pending salaries of SSA teachers

Shillong: The Centre has released the fund tuning to Rs 158 crore for Meghalaya for payment of pending salaries of teachers in the State and other education-related activities under Samagra Siksha Abhiyan (SSA).

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui had informed that the relentless pursuance on the matter to the Centre had proven to be fruitful as the Union Education Ministry had released the fund on December 21.

"I thank Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and officers of the education department for working tirelessly to pursue the matter with the Centre," said Rymbui.

The fund which was released by the Centre will be used for the payment of the pending salaries of the SSA teachers till the month of December and training the elementary and secondary education teachers.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui had said that the fund was transferred to the state exchequer, and preparation has been made to disburse the salaries of SSA teachers.

Rymbui had further informed that the State Government has already utilised Rs 79 crore from its own corpus fund to pay the salary of the SSA teachers in the State. Meanwhile, Lahkmen Rymbui expressed disappointment over the allegation levelled on the State Government by a certain section on the matter.

"We have been working very hard, right from my officers to the Chief Minister. But it is sad and unfortunate that people would come up with such baseless allegations," he said.

Last month, the Meghalaya BJP had demanded the State Government to release the pending salaries of the SSA teachers and all the other employees of the state who were deprived of their dues during the lockdown.

The BJP leaders had wanted authorities to be concerned and to look into the matter without delay as Christmas was arriving and teachers were still working without being paid.

