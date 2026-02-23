Meghalaya Chapter of 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2026 organized in Tura

TURA: The National School of Drama organized the Meghalaya Chapter of the 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav at the District Library Auditorium in Tura recently.

Bernard N. Marak attended as Chief Guest and Prof. Sujata Gurudev as Guest of Honour. The Tura edition featured two plays on February 17 — Ku’Bilbat Muni in Garo, presented by A-Chik Theatre Tura, and The Wise Creature, a multilingual production by Anubhav – The Actors Guild, Guwahati. Jyoti Narayan Nath delivered the keynote address, while Jameswarth Ch. Sangma proposed the vote of thanks. The festival, held from January 27 to February 20, featured over 277 productions in 228 Indian and international languages, with participation from nine countries and theatre groups from across India. (PIB)

Also read: Bharat Rang Mahotsav begins putting Arunachal on global theatre map