Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma inaugurates workshop to boost biodiversity and carbon financing

Meghalaya: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated a workshop for forest officials on ‘ Forest Survey & Mapping for Meghalaya using hybrid system to analyse carbon financing and phyto-diversity heat map & provisions of the Biological Diversity Act (Amendment)’ on Friday. During the inaugural session, Sangma emphasised the importance of the workshop, stating that technology plays a crucial role in data collection. “Using data from various departments and observing trends will enable the government to formulate effective policies and interventions, resulting in a more significant impact,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that in Meghalaya, a state known for its rich biodiversity and traditional knowledge, the implementation of the BD Act and its 2023 amendment is vital. “The provisions of the Act will protect our biological resources and traditional knowledge from exploitation, ensuring that local communities benefit from the sustainable use of these resources,” he added. He further noted that with the Act’s implementation in Meghalaya, the goal is to foster a sustainable relationship with nature, balancing conservation and development. Sangma also expressed satisfaction with the recent survey of Meghalaya’s reserve forests, conducted using advanced aerial liDAR and hyperspectral imaging technologies.

“These cutting-edge methods have enabled an in-depth analysis of the biodiversity, health, and environmental challenges of Meghalaya’s reserve forests,” he further stated. In addition, he informed that Meghalaya’s new framework involves creating an inventory of its natural assets and assessing the economic value of its ecosystem services. This approach will aid in developing innovative financial tools and securing funding for conservation efforts. “We aim to establish a new revenue model focused on nature conservation and climate action, encompassing carbon farming, regenerative agriculture, and monetizing the ecosystem services of our forests,” he stated. The Chief Minister also released the final report on “Forest Survey & Mapping for Meghalaya using a hybrid system to analyse carbon financing and phyto-diversity heat map.” (ANI)

