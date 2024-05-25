Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma visits Civil Hospital in Tura

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma visited Tura Civil Hospital on Thursday to review the ongoing renovation of its infrastructure and facilities. During his visit, he discussed the progress of the renovations with the hospital management, which are an outcome of a previous meeting where the urgent need for renovations and new facilities were discussed.

The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to meet patients who had undergone surgery at the newly installed CATH lab. He congratulated the management and the team of doctors involved in the critical heart surgeries.

The doctors informed him about the need to establish a new critical care unit for heart patients at Tura Civil Hospital. They also informed him on the requirement for additional facilities and manpower for different units, including the appointment of paramedics and technicians.

He also informed that the CATH lab in Tura, which was installed two months ago, was much needed. In the absence of cardiology facilities, many patients from Garo Hills had to travel to Guwahati for heart-related ailments. "The CATH lab and cardiology unit at Tura Civil Hospital have provided relief to the patients of Garo Hills who required immediate and urgent heart-related treatment," he said.

On the recent surgeries at the CATH lab, the Chief Minister said, "Two patients who underwent surgery were high-risk, and delays in their treatment could have been fatal. I commend the team of doctors who successfully performed the operations and saved the lives of the patients."

He also assured that efforts to enhance health services across the state would continue, and the government would further strengthen health infrastructure statewide. Following the review meeting, he directed the Chief Secretary to continuously monitor the ongoing improvements in hospitals and healthcare facilities and to submit reports to him.

