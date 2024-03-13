Meghalaya Chief Minister Reaffirms Opposition to Uranium Mining

SHILLONG: Conrad K Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, firmly repeated his government's opposition to mining uranium in the state, following rumors of the project's resurrection. With organizations appealing to the Centre for the resumption of this mining activity in Meghalaya, Sangma clarified that such plea don't mirror the stance of his government.
"Any organization can write, I cannot stop organizations from writing to the Government of India but that does not mean it is the stand of the government," asserted Sangma to the media.
Highlighting the welfare of citizens, Sangma underscored his government's total commitment to scrutinizing the possible effects of uranium mining on public health and ecology before greenlighting the project. He emphasized prudent decision-making, incorporating all stakeholders, particularly local communities, into the process.
"While there may be concerns from individuals, who may want this and certain sections may want to move forward in this, it has to be addressed in a very careful manner as I said we have to take people on board, we have to carefully study the impact of these things and till then we have to ensure that no step is taken in that direction in any way because as I said this is regarding life of the people and the future of our people," asserted Sangma.
Sangma informed people that the state has heard nothing from the Central government on uranium mining. It's clear there are no official talks on this matter yet.
When the Meghalaya government says no to uranium mining again, it shows that people and the environment matter most. Sangma's comments say, "We need careful science and community talks before we even think about mining uranium."
ALSO WATCH: