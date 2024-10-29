Meghalaya Chief Secretary leads pledge to promote integrity

Shillong: In observance of Vigilance Awareness Week, Meghalaya Chief Secretary, DP Wahlang on Monday administered the pledge at the Main Secretariat building premises, Shillong in the presence of senior government officials.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has initiated the Vigilance Awareness Week 2024, which is scheduled from October 28 to November 3 under the theme: “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity”.

The last week of October is Vigilance Awareness Week, which aims to increase public knowledge of the existence, causes, and seriousness of corruption as well as the threat it poses. It also encourages all stakeholders to work together to prevent and combat corruption, stated a press release.

