Meghalaya: CID Probes Alleged Scam in Shillong-Nongstoin-Rongjeng-Tura Road Project

SHILLONG: The CID had begun its investigation to look into the serious allegations of corruption in a major road project considered highly technical, as per sources.

The police had faced a lot of obstacles in inquiring the case due to its technical nature, which resulted in handing over the case to the CID.

In September, the state government had ordered the police to investigate the alleged scam and the nine individuals, including senior government engineers and officials from two private companies based in Telangana and Haryana, which are named in the FIR.

The Fir was filled by PWD(NH) Chief Engineer AM Kharmawphlang, based on information revealed during arbitration proceedings conducted by the Arbitral Tribunal.