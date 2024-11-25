Meghalaya: CID Probes Alleged Scam in Shillong-Nongstoin-Rongjeng-Tura Road Project
SHILLONG: The CID had begun its investigation to look into the serious allegations of corruption in a major road project considered highly technical, as per sources.
The police had faced a lot of obstacles in inquiring the case due to its technical nature, which resulted in handing over the case to the CID.
In September, the state government had ordered the police to investigate the alleged scam and the nine individuals, including senior government engineers and officials from two private companies based in Telangana and Haryana, which are named in the FIR.
The Fir was filled by PWD(NH) Chief Engineer AM Kharmawphlang, based on information revealed during arbitration proceedings conducted by the Arbitral Tribunal.
The Shillong-Nongstoin-Rongjeng-Tura road project was approved in 2010 as a part of the central government’s Special Road Development Programme—Northeast.
The initial budget of the project was estimated at Rs. 1,303.83 crore but was later revised to Rs 2,366.77 crore. The project was originally scheduled to be completed by 2024.
The CID has collected all the documents and details that are necessary from the state police and is currently investigating the matter in full swing. However, no such details on the progress of the investigation have been revealed.