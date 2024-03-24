Meghalaya citizen allegedly drugs and rapes woman in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A shocking incident came to light on Saturday when a woman accused a resident of Meghalaya of drugging and raping her. The victim lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station in Panbazar, Guwahati.

According to the complaint, the woman was invited to a lodge in Guwahati under the pretext of a birthday party. The accused then drugged her and later raped her. The accused, identified as Parvez Ansari, is a resident of the neighbouring state of Meghalaya. A case has been registered, and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

