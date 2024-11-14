Meghalaya: Civil Aviation Minister Shows Seaplane Demo At Umiam Lake, Aims Enhanced Air Connectivity For NE

SHILLONG: Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu arrived in Meghalaya today to launch an innovative demonstration of aircraft operations at Umiam Lake.

The two-day visit intends to exhibit the viability of water-based air connectivity in the Northeast, with demonstration flights scheduled to commence at Ri Bhoi District.

Besides the seaplane launch, the Civil Aviation Minister will also chair the 6th Helicopters & Small Aircraft Summit, organized in collaboration with the Meghalaya government, Pawan Hans Ltd., and FICCI.

The summit, a key aviation sector gathering, will focus on enhancing air mobility to remote areas, reinforcing the government’s commitment to integrating accessible and effective air travel solutions for the Northeast’s unique geography.