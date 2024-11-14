Meghalaya: Civil Aviation Minister Shows Seaplane Demo At Umiam Lake, Aims Enhanced Air Connectivity For NE

SHILLONG: Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu arrived in Meghalaya today to launch an innovative demonstration of aircraft operations at Umiam Lake.
The two-day visit intends to exhibit the viability of water-based air connectivity in the Northeast, with demonstration flights scheduled to commence at Ri Bhoi District.
Besides the seaplane launch, the Civil Aviation Minister will also chair the 6th Helicopters & Small Aircraft Summit, organized in collaboration with the Meghalaya government, Pawan Hans Ltd., and FICCI.
The summit, a key aviation sector gathering, will focus on enhancing air mobility to remote areas, reinforcing the government’s commitment to integrating accessible and effective air travel solutions for the Northeast’s unique geography.
Apart from the visit, Kinjarapu will also take part in the North East Region Program, led by the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER).
Tomorrow, the minister’s itinerary includes the 2nd North East Aviation Summit, expected to attract industry experts and stakeholders for discussions on advancing aviation in the Northeast.
He will also participate in the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebrations at Shillong's State Central Library, which will feature initiatives for tribal welfare and development.
ALSO READ: Nagaland: NSF Urges State Government To Establish ILP Commission
ALSO WATCH: