Meghalaya: Cluster Development Fund Project inaugurated at Lum Symper

Shillong: Tourism Minister Shri Paul Lyngdoh inaugurated the Cluster Development Fund Project at Lum Symper, in the presence of Local MLA Ollan Suin, Dy CEM KHADC Shri P.N. Syiem, Local MDC Shri Alvin K Sawkmie, officials from the MBMA, CLLMP and others.

Speaking at the gathering Shi Paul Lyngdoh appreciated the Raid Saw Symper for the initiatives of preserving the environment. This day should remind us that if we talk about development we should see the development that’s sustained, the development that comes through destroying the environment, is not development.

"We are happy that the forest cover in the state of Meghalaya is about 76 %, but one thing that we should understand is as indigenous tribe the first relationship for us is with the environment and we take our environment as our Mother,” he added.

He also said, "We have seen others villages like Sohra and others in the beginning they depends on farming, after that they turned it to mining, event for the MCCL the assembly committee have suggested to turn it as the Museum, its show that it will not last long, it helps only for some times.

He also assured the Raid Saw Symper that they will work together to strengthen and preserve this place, stated the press release.

