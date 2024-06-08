Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma meets BIPP and ISB team

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Thomas A. Sangma on June 6 met the Bharti Institute of Public Policy (BIPP), Indian School of Business (ISB) team consisting of Dr. Aarushi Jain, Policy Director; Ms. Deepti Soni, Associate Director; and Ms. Amrita Chakraborty, Project Lead, India Data Portal.

The team apprised Sangma on the progress made on the prestigious Meghalaya Legislative Research Fellowship (MLRF). The fellowship inducted its second cohort in March this year and is being run in collaboration with the Meghalaya Institute of Governance (MIG).

The cohorts of 12 Legislative Fellows are tasked with providing evidence-based research assistance and policy support to the legislators of the state of Meghalaya.

The team updated the Speaker about Meghalaya Data Portal (MDP) www.meghalayadataportal.com. MDP is a sub-set of the India Data Portal (www.indiadataportal.com) and is a significant step towards enhancing data accessibility and promoting evidence-based policymaking.

This open-access platform provides a wealth of interoperable, cleaned, and analysis-ready datasets to a wide range of stakeholders, including researchers, policymakers, academia, journalists, and the general public.

The Speaker discussed the progress made on the Meghalaya Legislative Training programme, a unique leadership training programme for the elected members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, to strengthen the legislative institution and explore leadership challenges and solutions for policymakers.

The team also had an opportunity to meet with A.T. Mondol, Minister, Power and Taxation and Rakkam A. Sangma, Minister, Education, Government of Meghalaya as well as members of the Legislative Assembly - Subir Marak, Ian Botham K. Sangma and Arbinstone B. Marak.

The Bharti Institute of Public Policy (BIPP) team is visiting Meghalaya this week to discuss ongoing collaborations between the state government of Meghalaya and the Bharti Institute, ISB.

