Meghalaya CM Briefs Union Education Minister on NEHU Campus Unrest

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: As the tension in North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has reached its boiling point, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has briefed Union Education Minister Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with the impasses at NEHU.

Informing this, Sangma wrote in his social media page, "Briefed the Honble Minister Education @dpradhanbjp ji on the ongoing situation in NEHU and urged him to find an amicable solution to this issue."

At North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), tensions have reached a breaking point as students and faculty intensify demands for the resignation of Vice Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, along with Registrar Omkar Singh and Deputy Registrar Amit Gupta, over alleged administrative failings and incompetency.

The NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU), with the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) NEHU Unit, has led an indefinite hunger strike. Earlier, the students locked the campus gates and burnt the effigy of the NEHU VC along with two other officials to express growing frustration with the administration. In the afternoon, the research scholars held a rally on resolving the NEHU crisis.

