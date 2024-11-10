Meghalaya: No Extended Leave, says NEHU VC Professor P.S. Shukla

Correspondent

SHILLONG: Amid escalating tensions at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Vice Chancellor Professor P.S. Shukla has firmly denied rumours of taking an extended leave, instead reaffirming his commitment to addressing campus issues. “No, I am not taking leave. I even cancelled my programme to stay here. I am with my faculty and students, ready to discuss any matter at any time,” Professor Shukla emphasised.

The unfolding crisis reportedly awaits Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s return to Shillong on November 14, following his Gambegre bye-election campaign. Sources suggest that Sangma is likely to engage with central authorities on the NEHU situation upon his return, potentially marking a turning point in the administration’s response to student unrest. With the crisis intensifying, students continue an indefinite hunger strike, leading to several hospitalisations at Shillong Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya’s Chief Secretary, D.P. Wahlang, has summoned Vice Chancellor Shukla to discuss the situation, signalling the state’s growing concern.

Commenting on his recent meeting, Professor Shukla stated, “I briefed the Chief Secretary on the situation. As an administrator, it’s my responsibility to apprise the authorities of campus affairs. The Chief Secretary assured me that he understands the issues, especially regarding the long-standing matter of appointing a Pro Vice Chancellor. Since joining, I have sent multiple letters about this unresolved issue, which has persisted for 10 to 15 years.” Professor Shukla added, “I fully agreed with the Chief Secretary’s perspective. After discussions with the deans of schools, the dean of student welfare, and the university proctor, we promptly made a decision, which was communicated to both media and students.”

Reports suggest that the Chief Secretary has apprised the Union Education Secretary of the NEHU crisis for further intervention at the national level.

