Meghalaya: CM Conrad K Sangma lays foundation stone for Organic Spice Industrial Unit

Shillong: Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, laid down the foundation stone for Organic Spice Industrial Unit (PRIME-HUB), under the aegis of Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare at Bhoirymbong, Ri-Bhoi District. The PRIME-HUB will be managed by Eastern Ri-Bhoi Organic Farmer Producer Company Ltd. The industrial processing unit aims at boosting organic spice processing and value addition, which is one of the main agricultural products in the area. It is a multi-purpose facility, not only limited to ginger processing but also capable of handling other spices like turmeric, black pepper, and more, potentially making it the largest of its kind in the Northeastern region.

Speaking at the programme, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, said, “In the last many years, the State Government has been supporting different organizations, cooperative societies, different bodies that are involved in different kind of farmer activities and through this entire process we have been able to provide different kind of food processing units and value- addition programs to the farmers. We have a huge focus on food processing, many food processing units have come up throughout the state. This unit also, will impact and help thousand of farmers in this region. We are mobilizing Rs 15 crore of financial support from the Government, out that Rs 12 crore will be in terms of the incentives that we are giving and Rs 2 to 3 crore will be a loan component that will come from the bank. We are happy that through these multiple products including ginger, turmeric and different kind of products that are grown in this area, the farmers will find the market to sell here or to supply.”

The Chief Minister assured that there will be many more processing units set up in other parts of the state. He also highlighted the strategic significance of Ri Bhoi, particularly Umroi and Bhoirymbong, as a critical transit point connecting the Northeast region and the Country. CEO of Ri Bhoi Organic Farmer Producers Company Ltd , Revistar Kharumnuid, expressed his pride and happiness about the company’s significant milestone. He stated that the company’s growth reflected the combined efforts and progress made since its inception in 2017. He mentioned that the company’s goal was to empower local farmers and promote Meghalaya’s rich organic traditions.

Kharumnuid said that the company had started with a small processing facility but was now expanding its capacity to 18 metric tonnes per day. The new facilities would not only improve the quality and quantity of products but also strengthen the company’s presence in the global market. He also acknowledged the funding received through the Meghalaya Industrial policy and the UNNATI scheme, which had made the project possible. He further stated that the industrial unit would benefit over 4,500 farmers, leading to an increase in production. The company had also tied up with 10 other FPOs from different districts of the state. The total input targeted per annum will be 4700 metric tonne and the number of working days will be 264 days per year. The target revenue for three years will be Rs 18.71 crore, 24.94 crore, and 27.68 crore respectively, stated a press release.

