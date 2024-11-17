Meghalaya: CM Conrad K. Sangma Announces Foundation for ‘Skywalk Project’ at Mawkdok

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday announced the foundation for the “skywalk project” at Mawkdok, near Sohra in East Khasi Hills at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival.

Mawkdok is a popular viewpoint, and is a must stop destination for tourist during their visit to Sohra tourism circuit. At Mawkdok, one can witness the spectacular view of valley formed by lush green hills on either side.

The skywalk project is a flagship initiative of the government to further boost tourism in the region.

“Tourism is very important part of our overall strategy for the region. We are hopeful that the DoNER Ministry would continue to support the region to promote tourism”, the chief minister said.

Stating that the government aims to promote Meghalaya to the world, the chief minister said that the partnership with Japan is very special and would take the festival to a new level.

He remarked that partnership with Japan will enable the world to learn about Meghalaya, it culture and its close affinities with other Asian nations.

Sangma thanked Japan for putting up the ‘Japan Arena’ at the festival venue that showcased the cultural diversity, food, music and sports. Declaring the Japan Arena open, DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “It is great to be here in Meghalaya and witness the energy and vibrancy of the people of Northeast. I am glad to see that Cherry Blossom Festival is taking on new manifold proportion. Thank Japan for their close relationship with India”.

Scindia also lauded chief minister for his leadership in promoting festival like Cherry Blossom.

“I have not seen this level of energy in any concerts in India. Hats off to Conrad and the people of Meghalaya,” Scindia added. He said that Meghalaya should not just be the capital of music in India, but for Asia.

R&B icon Akon and legendary Boney M performed at the festival on Friday at Bhoirymbong in Ri Bhoi district and enthralled the audience to a scintillating performance.

Also Read: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Inaugurates Newly Redeveloped IGP Point In Shillong