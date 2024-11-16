Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Inaugurates Newly Redeveloped IGP Point In Shillong

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the newly redeveloped IGP Point, marking a major achievement in the state government’s ambitious re-imagining streets initiative.

The project aims to transform public spaces across Shillong, with IGP Point serving as an example of the city’s evolving infrastructure.

CM Sangma explained the redevelopment as a strategic effort to revitalize small yet critical areas within the capital city. The revamped junction now features improved pedestrian crossings and streamlined traffic management.

Sangma announced additional developmental plans, including the construction of a 4-star hotel at Orchid Polo, set to begin soon.