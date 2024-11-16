Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Inaugurates Newly Redeveloped IGP Point In Shillong

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the newly redeveloped IGP Point, marking a major achievement in the state government’s ambitious re-imagining streets initiative.
The project aims to transform public spaces across Shillong, with IGP Point serving as an example of the city’s evolving infrastructure.
CM Sangma explained the redevelopment as a strategic effort to revitalize small yet critical areas within the capital city. The revamped junction now features improved pedestrian crossings and streamlined traffic management.
Sangma announced additional developmental plans, including the construction of a 4-star hotel at Orchid Polo, set to begin soon.
He also emphasized the government’s focus on optimizing state-owned assets and land.
The chief minister highlighted local craftsmanship by pointing out that Meghalaya itself provided the materials for the redevelopment, demonstrating the government's support for indigenous industries.
Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbalang Dhar and senior officials joined the chief minister in a ceremonial walk from IGP Point to the Secretariat along a newly painted pedestrian walkway, part of the Tactical Urbanism Trial aimed at improving urban mobility.
The event showed the government’s commitment to creating a modern, culturally enriched Shillong while maintaining its unique identity.
