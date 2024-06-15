Meghalaya: CM Conrad K Sangma attends the 5th Convocation of ICFAI University

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, attended the 5th Convocation of ICFAI University, held at State Convention Centre, Shillong on Friday. Education Minister, Rakkam A. Sangma was present as the Guest of Honour for the event.

Addressing the gathering of around 600 under graduate and post graduate students who are graduating in different courses offered by the university, Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, said that convocation is a defining moment in a student’s life and added that the youth is the greatest strength as well as a challenge for any state or nation.

“India is a fast growing economy and universities and educational institutions are partners working together to shape the youth to be a part of this economic growth by taking advantage of the opportunities that are there in this economic growth,” he said.

He also informed that the youth are an integral part of the economic growth in Meghalaya and the Chief Minister highlighted at length some of the programs of the state government in Tourism, IT sector etc where the youth is at the focus.

The Chief Minister also urged the youth to be enterprising and added, “Look into being enterprising and entrepreneurs, the government can be only the facilitator not the driver of the economy.”

Sangma further said that technology is revolutionising the world and the world today is very dynamic and requires one to connect all the qualities, educational knowledge, skills and innovation to provide a solution to different problems that exist.

“The data driven approach and the simple technological approaches we have adopted have helped the government to enhance and maximize the utility of the schemes of the state government,” he added.

The Minister of Education also said that education is something that makes a difference in the lives of people and a graduating day is a culmination of years of hard work. The Chief Minister and other dignitaries presented the General Proficiency Awards, UG and PG Merit Certificates and also distributed awards to the Gold and Silver medalists.

Also Read: Meghalaya: CM Conrad K. Sangma thanks PM Modi, Sitharaman for additional tax devolution fund (sentinelassam.com)