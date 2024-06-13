Meghalaya: CM Conrad K. Sangma thanks PM Modi, Sitharaman for additional tax devolution fund

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for releasing an additional devolution instalment of Rs 536 crore to Meghalaya for the month of June.

In a video message, Chief Minister Sangma said that the additional amount released by the Centre would not only help the state in implementing developmental projects, but also in executing various social welfare schemes.

"We express our gratitude to the Union Finance Ministry for releasing an additional devolution instalment of Rs 536 crore to Meghalaya and a total of Rs 1072.90 crore for the month of June. This additional money will enable the State to accelerate the ongoing development projects," the Chief Minister posted on social media platform X. (IANS)

