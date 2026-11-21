CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the government was engaging with agitating deficit school teachers to find a mutually acceptable solution, while citing financial constraints and long-standing disparities in the state's education system.

Sangma said successive governments had inherited an arrangement dating back to the British era, which had created significant differences in the salary structures of deficit and non-deficit teachers. He pointed out that some deficit college teachers received monthly salaries of up to Rs 4.5 lakh, exceeding the Governor's salary, while around 10 teachers earned more than Rs 4 lakh a month, amounting to nearly Rs 50 lakh annually. In contrast, non-deficit teachers teaching the same subjects in the same institutions earned between Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000 a month.

He said deficit institutions were privately managed by missions, churches or communities, whose managing committees appointed teachers, while the state government paid their salaries. "They are private school teachers but their salary is paid by the state government. Hence they are not really, technically fully government teachers," he said.

Tracing the system to the British era, Sangma said it continued under Assam's administration before being carried forward by Meghalaya. He clarified that the disparities had resulted from the inherited arrangement and were not attributable to any individual or institution.