Meghalaya: CM Conrad K. Sangma Flags off Japanese Training Programme

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday inaugurated the Japanese Training Programme organized by the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society under the Department of Labour, Employment & Skill Development at the Mount View Building in Shillong. Labour Minister Methodius Dkhar, ASEAN Group Co. Ltd Chairman and CEO Nishikwa Toshiaki, Japanese tutors, and MSSDS officials were present at the launch, underscoring the government's deepening engagement with Japan.

Opening the programme, the Chief Minister emphasized Meghalaya's strategic and focused approach to building international collaborations. "Our thought process is very clear and focused. We don't want to have multiple tie-ups with multiple nations because if you try to tie up with everybody, you will not have a relationship with anybody," he said, noting that cultural and culinary similarities have strengthened ties between Japan and the Northeast, while Japan's longstanding collaboration with India continues to deepen.

Tracing the journey of the state's partnership with Japan, Sangma said that what began with just two nurses being sent abroad has now grown substantially. "Two years ago, only two nurses were sent to Japan, and to date, there are 37 nurses working in Japan, with more expected to join in the coming months," he said. Highlighting the gains, he added, "Our nurses working in Japan today are at N4 grading, and we wish our nurses to be N3 grade nurses for higher salaries. Our nurses are, on average, sending about Rs 1 lakh back home to their families, and the foreign exchange coming into our state through these 37 nurses is about Rs 5 crore annually."

Sangma said the government aims to open wider avenues for young people to earn, gain exposure, and build global careers. "This is where the partnership between the ASEAN Group and the Meghalaya government comes into the picture, and we as a government are facilitating this entire process," he stated. He informed students that earlier batches of nurses had to undergo six months of training in Bengaluru, adding, "You are fortunate, for you will be trained right here in Shillong."

Extending a warm welcome to the Japanese tutors, the Chief Minister assured them that the state would make every effort to ensure their comfort despite any challenges.

Urging students to make full use of the opportunity, he encouraged them to upgrade their skills and enhance their employability in international markets. A total of 86 students have enrolled for the six-month Japanese Language Training Programme.

